Ahead of possible 2nd round of US-Iran talks, stringent security measures in Pak

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan on April 11 and 12 in Islamabad aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks concluded without any agreement.

Pakistan re-launched its diplomatic efforts to facilitate another round of talks here for a possible final agreement to end the war between the US and Iran.

Starting April 15, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye while Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir spent three days in Iran to create a consensus on contentious issues.

Though nothing has been said officially about the timing of talks, the security measures taken by the administration of the twin cities – Islamabad and Rawalpindi – show that a crucial event is coming up sooner than later.