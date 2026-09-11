Ahead of Modi-Xi meeting, Beijing says India and China should handle differences properly

President Xi will arrive in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the BRICS summit, his first visit to India in nearly seven years. He is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi on the sidelines of the summit on Saturday.

Asked how China viewed the Modi-Xi meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here that this will be the third year in a row that both leaders will meet following meetings in Kazan and Tianjin.

China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle bilateral relations from strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication and enhance cooperation to properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good neighbourliness and partners helping each other, Mao said.

About the BRICS summit, Mao said it was now a key platform for emerging markets and developing countries to uphold solidarity and cooperation. Since its founding, BRICS countries have upheld the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, she said.