Afghanistan's child deaths are rising as food distributions face cuts, UN says

“We must act now to stem the rise in child deaths, which this crisis is provoking,” John Aylieff, WFP's country director in Afghanistan, said in a statement, adding that “it is already too late for too many."

Afghanistan continues to recover from decades of conflict and upheaval, including the chaotic withdrawal of US forces in 2021 as the Taliban took power.

Olga Cherevko, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office in Afghanistan, said nutrition specialists report that “wasting among children has worsened this year in over three-quarters of the country." Children suffering from a condition known as wasting are acutely malnourished, become very thin for their height, and need immediate therapeutic feeding.