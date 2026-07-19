Afghanistan seeks deeper trade ties with India, pitches for easier business access

The proposals were discussed in Kabul during a meeting between Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) Chairman Sayed Karim Hashemi and Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Yatin Patel.

The two sides held talks “in the framework of a strategic and diplomatic dialogue”, according to a statement released by the trading body on Saturday.

The meeting comes amid a sharp decline in Afghanistan's transit trade with neighbouring Pakistan, which fell to USD 367 million in FY26 from about USD 5 billion in FY21, as Kabul increasingly shifted to alternative trade routes, including through Iran.

India has been strengthening connectivity with Afghanistan through Iran's Chabahar port, which provides direct access to the landlocked country while bypassing Pakistan, which does not allow overland transit of Indian goods to Afghanistan.

India-Afghanistan bilateral trade stood at USD 907.85 million in 2025-26.