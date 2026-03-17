Afghanistan: More than 200 people killed in Pakistan strike on Kabul hospital treating drug addicts

Pakistan had earlier dismissed the claim it had attacked a hospital, saying its strike in Kabul and other strikes in eastern Afghanistan on Monday had not hit any civilian sites.

Afghanistan's Taliban government on Monday accused Pakistan's military of targeting a Kabul hospital that treats drug addicts in airstrikes that killed four people and wounded several others. Pakistan dismissed the accusation, saying the strikes — which were also conducted in eastern Afghanistan — did not hit any civilian sites.

The alleged attack came hours after Afghan officials said the two sides exchanged fire along their common border, killing four people in Afghanistan, as the deadliest fighting between the neighbors in years entered a third week.