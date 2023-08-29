Afghanistan: Charity organizations provide free education to orphaned girls in Herat province the print

KABUL: A charity organization in Herat province of Afghanistan has provided free education for hundreds of orphaned girls by building a school for them, reported TOLO News. Over 500 girls from all over the Western region are getting educated in the school and are studying up to the sixth grade.

Ahmad Shoyeb Faqiri, an official of the school said, "More than 500 female students are engaged in learning in the charity organization, most of them are poor,” said Ahmad Shoyeb Faqiri."

A startling 80 per cent of Afghan girls and young women who are of school age are currently denied access to education under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, a new report by Care International stated. Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021, a depressing string of events aimed at women's rights has occurred. Girls were first prohibited from continuing above the sixth grade in schools in December 2022.

Consequently, the students who are getting educated in the charitable institution are grateful that their dreams are coming true, reported TOLO News. Muslima, one of the students said, "I am so happy, and I will study and be a doctor in the future."

“Every girl has a dream that with learning it becomes true, and I want to become a doctor in the future,” said Marwa, another student. Meanwhile, some female students asked for the reopening of schools above grade six for all girls, according to TOLO News. “In other countries, schools are open for girls, and they are learning, but we cannot, and that is disappointing,” said Eidma Rahmani, a student.

“We call on the government to reopen schools for girls so our country can progress,” said Isra Jahani, another student.

The school started by a charity institution, is ready to educate the girls up to the 12th grade but as the Taliban have banned the classes above the 6th grade, girls are only provided the education up to that only.

An official of the school, Sahiba Momen said, " The schools prepared all the educational facilities required by the education system for the students, including student uniforms, stationery required for students, and books."

Despite getting reactions across the globe, it is still unsure when schools will be opened for girls to get an education after sixth grade. Afghanistan is the sole country globally to enforce a ban on girls' and women’s education, resulting in a substantial economic toll of approximately USD 5.4 billion. Afghanistan's depressing reality shows that female pupils' futures in education are uncertain due to the country's ongoing school closures.