Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of targeting homes in airstrikes that kill at least 4 civilians

The latest Pakistani strikes came a day after China's special envoy, Yue Xiaoyong, arrived in Islamabad and met with his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Sadiq, following a visit to Kabul where he met Afghan government officials. Sadiq, Pakistan's special envoy for Afghanistan, wrote on X the previous day that he and Yue “discussed threats posed by terrorist groups such as TTP and ETIM (East Turkestan Islamic Movement) to Pakistan and China respectively” and agreed on the need for collective efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability.

Repeated calls from the international community for restraint have had little effect. Pakistan has previously said its strikes along the border and inside Afghanistan are aimed solely at Khawarij, a phrase Islamabad uses for the outlawed Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP. Islamabad frequently accuses Afghanistan's Taliban government of harboring the group, a charge Kabul denies.

Since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021, the TTP has intensified attacks inside Pakistan and along the border. Islamabad says its military operations will continue until Kabul takes verifiable steps to curb the TTP and other militants operating from its territory.

The current clashes also ended a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Turkey in October, when the two neighbors again came close to war. The truce, signed in Qatar, was followed by six days of talks in Istanbul that produced an agreement to extend the ceasefire and hold a third round of negotiations in November.