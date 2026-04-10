Afghanistan: 148 killed, 216 injured in weather disasters over last two weeks

Nangarhar province in Eastern Afghanistan was among the worst-hit areas of Afghanistan in the latest wave of extreme weather conditions, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported. According to the authorities, 24 people were killed and 33 others injured in Nangarhar in the past two days, with many deaths related to collapsing roofs, floodwaters and storm-related damage.

At least 1,149 homes were destroyed while roads, farmland and local infrastructure suffered extensive damage, as per the reports. Over 7,500 families have been impacted, showcasing how seasonal storms cause humanitarian emergency in rural and poorly protected areas.