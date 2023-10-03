Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran complain about mistreatment: Report

KABUL: Afghan refugees in Pakistan and Iran have complained about mistreatment by the host countries, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported. The Afghan refugees in Pakistan said they were arrested by Pakistani authorities despite having a legal document.



Ahmad, an Afghan refugee in Iran said, "Since the past several days, the Afghan refugees in Asfahan are being cruelly tortured and harassed," according to TOLO News report. Zaman Zaman, an Afghan refugee in Pakistan said that no agency or the United Nations so far has not reacted to their conditions.

Consulate of Afghanistan in Karachi, Abdul Jabar Takhari, said more than 900 Afghan refugees have been detained in Pakistan within the past two weeks. Takhari said, "A lot of Afghans have been detained. Their number is around 900. Many of them are the Afghans who have legal documents... we were able to facilitate the release of 200 Afghans who had legal documents," TOLO News reported.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the refugees in host nations should be treated according to the laws. He said that the migrants should be sent back peacefully to Afghanistan if they do not have documents. He said, "We request that the refugees should be treated well and according to the laws, humanity, and Islamic manners. They should not be harassed and taken to prison. If they don't have the documents, they should be returned to the country peacefully," according to TOLO News report.

The refugees rights activists urged host nations to not arrest and mistreat Afghan refugees. According to Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR), nearly 3 million Afghan refugees are in Pakistan. It further said that nearly 3 million Afghan refugees are in Iran and around 1 million in other countries. Meanwhile, Pakistani police detained 800 Afghan refugees in the suburbs of Islamabad. Out of these, 400 people were released as they had valid permits and 375 people will face deportation due to a lack of proper documentation, according to Counter-Terrorism Department, Khaama Press reported citing Pakistani media.

The operation took place in Bahara Kahu, Tarlai, Meherabadiyan, Golra, and Kalani Shams, Khaama Press reported citing Pakistani media outlet Samaa TV. Before the operation, media reports in Pakistan claimed about cabinet's approval of a plan to deport more than a million undocumented Afghan refugees.

Earlier, in August, the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations of Afghanistan said more than 700 Afghan refugees have returned from Iran, according to a Khaama Press report. The Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations in a post on X said that around 774 Afghan refugees arrived in Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border crossing in Herat province.