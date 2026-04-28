Afghan Ministry condemns Pakistani strike on Kunar University as 30 injured

In a statement issued on Monday following the attack, the Ministry denounced the act as “cowardly, ruthless, and contrary to all Islamic and international principles”.

Calling the strike an attack on education and the fundamental foundations of Afghanistan, the Ministry urged international organisations not to remain silent in the face of the “ruthless action”.

The statement further noted that Sheikh Neda Mohammad Nadeem, Afghanistan’s Minister of Higher Education, has directed authorities to ensure prompt treatment and care of the injured.

Reaffirming its support for students, professors, and academic centres, the Ministry assured that it would use all its resources to safeguard the country’s academic centres, especially universities and religious institutions.