Adani Ports joins France’s Port of Marseille Fos to boost India-Europe trade connectivity

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) proposes the creation of an IMEC Ports Club to strengthen coordination among key ports along the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) route, reinforcing connectivity between India and the European Union. Launched at the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi, the IMEC is a 6,000-km multimodal connectivity initiative linking India and Europe through integrated maritime routes, rail networks, digital systems and clean-energy pathways.

“India has already taken a leadership role in advancing this corridor, and with the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, trade between the participating countries is expected to grow manifold,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, APSEZ. "Our ports in Hazira and Mundra on India’s western coast have already established a seamless pathway across the first and middle legs of the corridor," he informed, "With this MoU with the Port of Marseille Fos in France, we have now successfully connected the final leg to Europe.