Act against Israel’s attacks on Syria: Iran tells UN

NEW DELHI: Iran has called on the UN Security Council to take action against Israel after the killing of top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander in Syria, media reports said.

“Through Iran’s representative office, we communicated with the UN secretary-general [Antonio Guterres] and called on the Security Council to commit to its duty of maintaining international peace and preventing regional peace from being compromised,” Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani said.

Media reports quoting Kanani as having said that the assassination of Razi Mousavi is a blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said that both the countries reserve the right to respond at a time of their choosing.

Iran’s Brig Gen Sayyed Razi Mousavi of IRGC was killed in an airstrike in Sayeda Zeinab area near Damascus, the capital of Syria on December 27 last year.

He was a high ranking officer in the IRGC and was coordinating Iran's military operations in Syria.

Israel has alleged that Brig Gen Mousavi was responsible for coordinating the supply of arms and materials to Hezbollah.