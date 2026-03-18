About 90 ships cross Strait of Hormuz as Iran exports millions of barrels of oil despite war

India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, told the Financial Times the two vessels' were able to pass following talks with Iran. Iraq was also in talks with Iran to allow Iraqi oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, its state-run news agency reported.

Vessels may be transiting “with at least some level of diplomatic intervention,” said Richard Meade, editor-in-chief of Lloyd's List. So, Iran may have “effectively created a safe corridor” with some ships passing close to the Iranian coast.

Some vessels near or in the strait were found to have declared themselves as China-linked or with all Chinese crew to reduce risks of being attacked, based on an earlier analysis on ship tracking platform MarineTraffic. Analysts believe they were taking advantage of China's closer ties with Iran.

Oil prices have jumped more than 40 per cent to above USD 100 per barrel since the Iran war began, and Iran has threatened it won't allow “even a single litre of oil” destined for the US, and Israel and their allies to pass through.