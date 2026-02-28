About 300 Afghan Taliban personnel, its allied terrorist groups killed: Pak

"I want to make one thing clear: the oppressive Afghan Taliban regime has to make a clear choice. The choice is to choose between Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army, Daesh, Al Qaeda, the terrorists and terrorist organisations and Pakistan,” he said.

“They have to make this choice. It has been made clear by the government of Pakistan. It is not something new I am saying...They have to make this choice. Whether they choose terrorists and terrorism or Pakistan. We are clear...Let it be known that our choice is absolutely clear. It will always be Pakistan over everything.”

Pakistan has long accused the Afghan Taliban of allowing the TTP and other terrorist groups to use their soil for residence, training and logistics to carry out attacks against Pakistan.