A terrorist, is a terrorist: India calls for collective action to root out murderous ideology

“India has been a victim of cross-border terrorism for decades. Our people have paid the price of terrorism in lives lost, families scarred, and societies shattered. This experience has shaped India's approach: there can be no justification for terrorism."

"Irrespective of any grievance, political cause or strategic calculation, terrorism in all its forms and manifestations must be condemned unequivocally,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni has said.

Assessing the UN General Assembly on the adoption of the Ninth Review of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy (GCTS), on Wednesday, Parvathaneni said the international community must reject double standards in counter-terrorism.

He emphasised that there is an obligation to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.