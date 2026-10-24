A shooting in the Paris suburbs kills 1 and wounds five in a suspected racist attack

The suspect was arrested soon after the shooting, and France's National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's office took charge of the case. President Emmanuel Macron said it was “a racist terror attack“ and that the suspect's statements suggested it was premeditated.

"These people were targeted because of their skin color or perceived religion, and for no other reason," Macron said following a meeting with officials and residents in the suburb of Trappes, west of Paris. “There is no place for this in France."

The shootings took place over the course of about 15 minutes at three separate locations in the towns of Trappes and La Verrière, a suburban area about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from Paris, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said. One person died and five were wounded, three of them with life-threatening injuries, he said.

“A deadly rampage took place this morning,” Nuñez told reporters in Trappes.

The suspect, who was arrested by police less than 20 minutes after he first started shooting, has been identified only as Kévin T., born in 1987, the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's office said. Authorities did not disclose the man's last name.