‘A second life’: Nepal flood survivors recount terrifying escape, loss, devastation

Budhathoki was resting in his room in Timure when, around 8:45 am (local time), the hillside began shaking violently, according to a report by The Kathmandu Post. Believing an earthquake had struck, he ran outside and towards a nearby police post, only to find policemen themselves fleeing the area.

As he scrambled over a wire fence, he injured his hand but kept running. Looking back, he saw houses in the Timure market being swept away one after another by the floodwaters.

He eventually reached a forest about 500 metres uphill, where he took shelter and survived.

“From the forest, when I looked down at Timure, I never imagined I would get a second chance at life like this. Now everything feels like a terrible dream,” the newspaper quoted him as saying from his hospital bed in Trishuli.

Budhathoki was among the survivors of the catastrophic Bhote Koshi flash flood and landslides that devastated the Nepal-Tibet border area in Rasuwagadhi and several settlements downstream.

Police and rescue teams had recovered hundreds of bodies by Thursday night, while hundreds more remained missing.

Another customs agent, Prakash Gautam, also described a terrifying escape from Timure.

Gautam told The Kathmandu Post that a loud rumbling sound was followed within moments by darkness engulfing the market and a black cloud covering the sky.

“I ran out of my room without knowing what I was doing. I had no idea where to go or which way to run. I just wanted to survive,” he said.