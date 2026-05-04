A safer way to hunt for the next pandemic virus

Fortunately, most animal viruses will never cause pandemics because when they try to infect human cells, they fail at the first step. To infect a cell, the first thing a virus has to do is to bind to an ‘entry receptor’. This is a specific molecule on the cell’s surface that the virus attaches to so it can enter the cell.

When a virus infects a new host species, it has a problem. The cells will be coated with different molecules from the ones the virus is used to, and often the virus has nothing to grab hold of. Viruses are adept at all the stages of cellular breaking and entering, but none of them matters if they can’t even get hold of the door handle.