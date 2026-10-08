A partial building collapse in Istanbul traps at least 7 people, including child

The reason for the collapse was not immediately known, and an investigation was underway. Rescue teams were working to reach those trapped even as there were warnings of a further collapse of the building.

The building's three lower floors, including a ground-floor shop, caved in before dawn in the district of Maltepe, on the Asian side of Istanbul, a city that is bisected by the Bosporus Strait.

Residents from the upper floors were safely evacuated while rescue teams pulled five more people from the rubble and were continuing with efforts to reach the seven others, said Davut Gul, the governor of Istanbul.