A mass shooting at a house party in South Africa kills 11, including a pregnant woman

Three others were wounded in the mass shooting Tuesday night in KwaMakhutha township around 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of the city of Durban on the east coast.

The people had gathered at the house for a party when the suspects entered the house and opened fire, police said. Ten people, including the pregnant woman, died at the scene and an 11th was declared dead at the hospital.

Authorities did not immediately give out details on the condition of the three people who were wounded.