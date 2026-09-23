A mass shooting at a house in South Africa leaves 11 dead and 3 wounded, police say

Three others were wounded in the mass shooting late Tuesday night in KwaMakhutha township around 30 kilometres south of the city of Durban on the east coast.

The people had gathered at the house for a party when the suspects entered the house and opened fire, police said. Ten people, including the pregnant woman, died at the scene and an 11th was declared dead at the hospital.

Authorities did not immediately give out details on the condition of the three people who were wounded.

Police said they were searching for the attackers and no arrests had been made.