A look at major lawsuits against Meta, other social media companies over harms to kids

Here is a look at some of the biggest cases against social media companies.

California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey's joint case

The trial set to begin Tuesday with opening arguments in California features four of the states as plaintiffs: California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey.

They were among dozens of states that filed a lawsuit three years ago targeting Meta's design features and the subsequent harm to children on its platforms. The other 25 states are expected to have trials later.

The states are seeking extensive financial damages that could, in theory, total billions of dollars, plus changes to how the company operates Facebook and Instagram. If Meta loses the trial, the court would have wide discretion over the size of any financial penalty.

Meta said it disputes the allegations.

New Mexico's case resulted in hefty fine, outlined changes to Meta platforms

The state of New Mexico brought a case against Meta claiming the company knowingly harmed children's mental health and concealed what it knew about child sexual exploitation on its platforms.

A jury sided with the state in March, finding there were thousands of violations, each counting separately toward a penalty of USD 375 million. That's less than one-fifth of what prosecutors were seeking.

In early August, the judge in the case ordered Meta to pay an additional USD 567 million to address harms to young people from its platforms in the second phase of the trial. The judge also outlined new safety measures he ordered as a part of the ruling, including a time limit of 90 hours per month for users under 18, AI chatbot restrictions, and mandatory warnings on the platforms.

Meta has said it disagrees with the verdict and will appeal.