95 killed, nearly 350 missing as massive flash flood sweeps through Nepal districts

KATHMANDU: At least 95 people died and nearly 500, including 133 Indians, are missing after a torrential flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal districts causing devastation in towns and villages, washing away bridges and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects on Wednesday.
The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time) affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet, officials said. Situated near the Tibet border, Rasuwa is about 125 kms northeast of Kathmandu.
The flood waters then spread to Nuwakot and Chitawan districts, damaging at least four permanent bridges and few temporary ones.
According to preliminary study reports on the basis of analysis of satellite pictures, the flash flood occurred due to an ice avalanche caused by an unstable mountain rock mass lying near the Nepal-Tibet border, 20 kms northeast from Tibet-Rasuwagadhi border area.
The massive flood entered into Trishuli river through Bhotekoshi in Timure due to the rock slide and swelling Lhende river situated in Nepal-Tibet border, said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), Nepal.
The Kathmandu Post quoted Rijan Bhakta Kayastha, a professor at Kathmandu University and a climate researcher, as saying that an earthquake also occurred on the Tibetan side around the same time.
According to the US Geological Survey, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Tibetan territory at 8:37 am, about 47 kilometres north of Gosainkunda, the newspaper said.
In a separate report, the Kathmandu Post quoted the NDRRMA to report that 72 bodies were recovered across seven districts by Wednesday evening. One body was recovered in Rasuwa, 11 in Nuwakot, 18 in Dhading, 28 in Chitwan, nine in Gorkha, four in Tanahu and one in Nawalparasi East, it said. A total of 93 people have been rescued from different parts of the affected areas, according to Rajendra Prasad Dhamala, spokesperson at Bagmati Province Police Office.
Among them, 30 people are undergoing treatment at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu.
At least 133 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 400 persons missing.
Over and above that, 80 securitymen, including 44 Nepal Army personnel, have gone missing across various locations, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal informed the House of Representatives.
Nepal's Flood Forecasting Division said in a post on X in the afternoon, “According to information received from the Chinese side, since the lake at the river blockage site has not yet been fully drained, the risk remains in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli areas” and asked people to stay away from the rivers and remain in a safe places.
“Even though the lake has not been fully drained at the site where the river is blocked, the risk persists in the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli areas, and people are urged to stay away from the river and remain in safe locations until the next update is issued,” the NDRRMA said in a post on X later in the day.
The most affected was Rasuwa with videos going viral on social media highlighting the scale of the devastation, purportedly at Rasuwagadhi checkpost in Nepal-China Border where a massive wall of gushing water could be seen overriding a two-storey building and washing away everything it covered.
Scores of people could be seen running away first, apparently at the sound of approaching water, but within seconds are covered by mud and debris left behind by the flash flood.
Social media was full of photos and videos that showed the devastation in the habitations along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers.
Apart from the 133 Indians, there were 37 NRIs among the 341 foreign tourists/pilgrims missing after the devastating flash floods in Rasuwa district with most of the Indians headed for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in Tibet.
According to Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), of the total of 341 travellers, there were 62 Nepalese nationals, who are missing there.
Remaining tourists were from the US, Malaysia, the UK, South Africa, Australia and Netherlands, NTB said in a statement.
At least 59 of the Indians were pilgrims for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, Samrat Tours and Travel agency said.
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu issued emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods.
In a post on X, it said people can contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500.
The Embassy of India has remained engaged with the relevant authorities of Government of Nepal for early rescue and relief for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods that took place in Nepal, it said in another post on X.
Rescue and relief efforts continue to be strengthened in coordination with the Government of Nepal, it added.
The Nepal Tourism Board also issued similar numbers, including a toll free emergency number 1234 or hotline 1144 or tourist police 9851289445 for help.
The Kathmandu Post said flooding in the Bhote Koshi River washed away the 42-kilometre road linking Betrawati in Nuwakot with the Rasuwagadhi border crossing in Rasuwa.
It quoted Shubharaj Neupane, deputy director general and spokesperson for the department of roads, who said floodwaters had destroyed the road at multiple points and washed away several concrete bridges.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRM) of Nepal, in a statement, called people residing near river banks of Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitawan and Gorkha to remain on high alert and take safety measures until further notice.
Rasuwa Assistant Chief District Officer Dhruva Prasad Adhikari said the scale of the flooding was unusually large and that the two settlements had suffered significant damage.
Rasuwa Chief Customs Officer Rajendra Dhungana said numerous vehicles and goods kept at the customs premises were swept away. A recently constructed bridge was also destroyed. This is a place which regulates Nepal's trade traffic connecting Tibet, China.
The flash flood damaged in-operation eight hydropower projects with a total capacity of 354 MW and five under construction projects located in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts, according to a statement by Independent Power Producers' Association Nepal (IPPAN).
The major in-operation hydropower projects damaged by the floods include Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project (111 MW), Sanjen Khola Hydropower Project (78 MW) and Upper Trishuli 3A (60 MW).
The Kathmandu Post quoted Chameli Gurung, deputy chair of Uttargaya Rural Municipality, saying around a dozen settlements, including Syaphrubesi, Betrawati, Mailung, Salletar, Shantibazar, Pairebesi, Khalti Basti, Sole, Trishuli and Battar, had been affected.
Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel were mobilised in the affected areas to carry out rescue and relief works after an emergency meeting chaired by Prime Minister Balendra Shah to assess the situation.
Nepal Army mobilised 12 helicopters to conduct search and rescue operations after the flash flood. Six people were rescued from Syafrubesi, two from Mailung, and four from Dhunche, all in Rasuwa district, according to a Nepal Army statement.
The Nepal Army has also established a treatment centre at the Military Training Centre No 1 in Trishuli, where medical personnel from Nepal Army are providing emergency medical treatment to the affected people, the statement said.
An Army helicopter (MI17) equipped with an Emergency Medical Rescue Team was also mobilised towards the district hospital in Trishuli, it added.
President Ramchandra Paudel expressed sorrow over the loss of life and property due to the flash flood in Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts.
Last year too, two catastrophic floods hit Bhotekoshi, wreaking havoc in Rasuwa killing at least 10 people.