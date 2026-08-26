95 killed, nearly 350 missing as massive flash flood sweeps through Nepal districts

Scores of people could be seen running away first, apparently at the sound of approaching water, but within seconds are covered by mud and debris left behind by the flash flood.

Social media was full of photos and videos that showed the devastation in the habitations along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers.

Apart from the 133 Indians, there were 37 NRIs among the 341 foreign tourists/pilgrims missing after the devastating flash floods in Rasuwa district with most of the Indians headed for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in Tibet.

According to Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), of the total of 341 travellers, there were 62 Nepalese nationals, who are missing there.

Remaining tourists were from the US, Malaysia, the UK, South Africa, Australia and Netherlands, NTB said in a statement.

At least 59 of the Indians were pilgrims for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, Samrat Tours and Travel agency said.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu issued emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods.

In a post on X, it said people can contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500.

The Embassy of India has remained engaged with the relevant authorities of Government of Nepal for early rescue and relief for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods that took place in Nepal, it said in another post on X.

Rescue and relief efforts continue to be strengthened in coordination with the Government of Nepal, it added.

The Nepal Tourism Board also issued similar numbers, including a toll free emergency number 1234 or hotline 1144 or tourist police 9851289445 for help.