9 militants, 4 security personnel killed in gunfire in northwest Pak

The incident took place late Thursday night in Bajaur district. According to officials, a group of militants launched attacks in the areas of Meena and Inayat Kalay, but security forces “responded effectively”. While nine attackers - all of them suspected militants - were killed on the post, several others sustained injuries.

The area was later cordoned off and a search operation was launched to track the remaining militants.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.