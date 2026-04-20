8 children aged between 1 and 14 years dead in mass shooting in Louisiana, police say

The suspect died after a police pursuit, and the victims -- who ranged in age from one to about 14 years old -- included children related to the gunman, said Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Chris Bordelon. Investigators did not say what may have set off the attack.

"This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen," Bordelon said.

Officers fired at the suspect during a chase after he carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint, Bordelon said.