75th R-Day: Indian envoy to Ukraine unfurls Tricolour in Kyiv

KYIV: On India's 75th Republic Day, the ambassador for Ukraine, Harsh Jain, unfurled the Tricolour at the embassy premises in Kyiv on Friday.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv shared the moment in a post on social media while conveying Ambassador Jain's wishes for peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of both India and Ukraine.

"Amb. Harsh Jain unfurled the National Flag on the occasion of 74th anniversary of the Republic Day of India at the Embassy premises. He wished peace, prosperity and well being to the people of India and the people of Ukraine on the occasion," Embassy of India in Kyiv posted on X.

This year, India is commemorating its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty. On the occasion, many world leaders including US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Maldivian President Mohammed Muizzu, and Former Maldives President Ibrahim Solih extended Republic Day wishes to India.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu, on her arrival at Kartavya Path, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21-gun salute was presented to the President.

As per tradition, the National Flag was unfurled, followed by the National Anthem and a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun systems and 105-mm Indian field guns.

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

The two Presidents arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years. The Commandant of the President's Bodyguard Colonel Amit Berwal, rode to the right of the President's Buggy, leading this elite body of horsemen.

To the left of the President's Buggy is the Second-in-Command of the Regiment Lt Col Ramakant Yadav. Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of the 105 Helicopter Unit showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

This was followed by 'Aavaahan', a band performance by over 100 women artists playing various types of percussion instruments, symbolising Nari Shakti. The Gun Salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment (SHINGO) ex HQ 36 Artillery Brigade.

The Ceremonial Battery is commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar, SM. The Gun position officer is Subedar (AIG) Anoop Singh. The 21 Gun Salute was given with 105 mm Indian Field Guns, the indigenous gun system on Kartavya Path.

21 Gun Salute is the highest military honour presented to the National Flag from the Kartavya Path. The gun salute is synchronized with three simultaneous actions viz-a-viz, unfurling of the National Flag, Playing of the National Anthem by the Service bands and the national salute rendered by the President's Bodyguard.