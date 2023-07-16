Begin typing your search...
7.2-magnitude quake rocks Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued
The temblor was epicentred at 54.55 degrees north latitude and 160.95 degrees west longitude. Its depth was 20 km.
WASHINGTON: A 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Alaska Peninsula region in the US after which a tsunami warning was issued, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The tsunami warning was issued by the US Tsunami Warning System.
