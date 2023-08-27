Begin typing your search...

7 killed as van overturns in Pakistan

Following the accident, locals and rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to hospitals, said the rescue service.

ByPTIPTI|27 Aug 2023 1:38 PM GMT
Representative image

ISLAMABAD: At least seven people were killed and 11 others injured when a passenger van turned turtle in Mansehra district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to rescue service, the accident took place in the Maangla area of the district on Saturday after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to which it went off the road and overturned, resulting in casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the accident, locals and rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to hospitals, said the rescue service.

PTI

