6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Indonesia

The initial temblor caused strong shaking lasting more than a minute around Palu, a city of about 400,000 people and the capital of Central Sulawesi province.

Scattered damage was reported, and several hospitals evacuated patients, some with IV drips, outside as a safety measure. No information on casualties was immediately available.

The initial quake was centered 43 kilometers (27 miles) east-southeast of Palu, and the US Geological Survey said it was about 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep. The strongest subsequent quake measured 5.2 magnitude. There was no tsunami risk.