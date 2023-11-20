65 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza since launch of ground offensive

TEL AVIV: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday announced the death of two more soldiers in Gaza, increasing the total number of troopers killed in the Hamas-controlled enclave since the launch of the ground offensive on October 27 to 65.

In a statement, the IDF identified the two fallen troopers as Staff Sgt. Dvir Barazani (20) of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th battalion and Sgt Yinon Tamir (20) of the same battalion.

While Barazani hails from Jerusalem, Tamir is from the town of Pardes Hanna-Karkur.

They were both killed in combat in northern Gaza, the military added.

Since the Hamas launched its unprecedented attack on the Jewish nation on October 7, at least 387 IDF soldiers have died.