62-yr-old Hindu trader hacked to death inside his shop in Bangladesh

The incident took place on Monday night at the Bogar Bazar intersection in the Upazila, Trishal Police Station chief Muhammad Firoz Hossain was quoted as saying by news portal bdnews24.com.

The victim, identified as Susen Chandra Sarkar, was the owner of 'Bhai Bhai Enterprise' and a resident of Southkanda village, he said.

Hossain said the attackers hacked Sarkar with a sharp weapon, left him inside the shop, and closed the shutters. Sarkar's family was searching for him, and when they opened the shutters to the shop, he was found covered in blood.