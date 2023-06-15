6.2-magnitude quake jolts Philippines

MANILA: : An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted Batangas province in the northern Philippines on Thursday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which occurred at 10.19 a.m. (local time), hit at a depth of 103 km, about 4 km southwest of Calatagan town, southwest of Manila, reports Xinhua news agency.

The institute said the tectonic quake could trigger aftershocks and cause damage.

However, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The quake was also felt in Manila.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire".