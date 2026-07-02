6 tourists killed, 3 missing after boat capsizes in Pakistan's Swat Valley

PESHAWAR: At least six tourists were killed and three others went missing after a boat carrying nine members of a family capsized in a lake in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.
The incident took place on Wednesday at Saifullah Lake in the Kalam Valley of Upper Swat district, a popular tourist destination.
According to police, all nine passengers on board belonged to the same family when the boat overturned during a trip on the lake.
Rescue 1122 Swat teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and launched a rescue operation.
The bodies of six victims were recovered from the lake near the Mahodand area, while search operations were underway to trace the three missing family members, officials said.
They said all the deceased were residents of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province. Authorities said an investigation had been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi took notice of the incident and sought a report from the relevant authorities.
The chief minister directed the administration to initiate action against those found responsible if negligence or misconduct was established.