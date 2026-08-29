6 months on, Iran's leaders defying US, signalling no tolerance for dissent

Iran is determined to smother any internal unrest

Rezaei's appointment came in a recent set of decrees by the supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, that formally set Iran's new senior leadership, including top military posts. Khamenei's father and much of the highest echelons were killed in the bombing campaign launched by the US and Israel on February 28.

Perhaps most telling was the newly named head of the Basij, the Revolutionary Guard's volunteer street force, which played a major role in crushing January's nationwide protests, when thousands were killed.

That post went to Hossein Taeb, a hard-line cleric and longtime intelligence chief who led one of the first major crackdowns on protests, in 2009.

His appointment is seen as a sign that the leadership is intent on preventing any new unrest as discontent over the economy spreads.

The 56-year-old Khamenei has not been seen in public, or even appeared in video or audio, since Israeli strikes killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had been Iran's supreme leader for some 37 years.

The younger Khamenei is believed to have been wounded in the strikes. His public absence could reflect the depth of security surrounding him, since he is likely in Israel's sights, or the extent of his wounds.