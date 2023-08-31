58 killed, over 40 injured in high-rise fire in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG [South Africa]: At least 58 were killed and more than 40 people injured after a fire broke out at a multistorey building in downtown Johannesburg.

The spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, Robert Mulaudzi, posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Latest update 58 bodies recovered and 43 injured still continuing with search and recovery operation."

"Multiple patients treated on scene transported to various health care facilities for further medical care," Mulaudzi informed further in his post. The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to Al Jazeera citing South Africa’s News24 online news site. Further details are awaited.