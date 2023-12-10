Begin typing your search...

5.3-magnitude quake rocks Indonesia

The quake that struck at 0449 GMT, was epicentred at 4.37 degrees south latitude and 140.58 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

ByIANSIANS|10 Dec 2023 10:06 AM GMT
5.3-magnitude quake rocks Indonesia
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

JAKARTA: A 5.3 magnitude quake jolted West Papua, Indonesia on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake that struck at 0449 GMT, was epicentred at 4.37 degrees south latitude and 140.58 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Its depth of 46.8 km.

WorldIndonesia earthquake5.3-magnitude earthquakeIndonesiaearthquake
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X