5.3-magnitude quake rocks Indonesia
The quake that struck at 0449 GMT, was epicentred at 4.37 degrees south latitude and 140.58 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.
JAKARTA: A 5.3 magnitude quake jolted West Papua, Indonesia on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
Its depth of 46.8 km.
