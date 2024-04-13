5.2-magnitude quake hits China, no casualties

BEIJING: A 5.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Rutog County in Ali Prefecture in China’s Xizang Autonomous Region on Saturday.

According to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the quake that hit the region at 1.44 p.m. was epicentred at 33.56 degrees north latitude and 81.84 degrees east longitude.



Its depth was 10 km.



There were no immediate reports of casualties or property losses from the earthquake, according to the Rutog county emergency management department, Xinhua news agency reported.



The epicenter is in Rabang township, which is 197 km away from the county seat of Rutog and 146 km from the county seat of neighboring Gegye County.



The township belongs to the summer pastures of local herdsmen and has no heritage sites or important facilities, according to local authorities.

