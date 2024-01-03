500,000 illegal immigrants repatriated from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Interior Ministry has informed the Senate or upper house of Parliament, that more than 500,000 illegal immigrants have already been repatriated from the country as part of the government’s deportation drive.



The Ministry revealed the data response to queries raised by Senator Mohsin Aziz regarding the current status of the repatriation and deportation drive.

“Around 1.7 million illegal immigrants are unlawfully living in the country, majority of whom are Afghans. They are living without any legal documentation necessary for staying in the country. Approximately 541,210 people have been sent back after the cabinet’s approval of the deportation plan for illegal residents," the Ministry said.

Highlighting that the remaining 1.15 million still present in the country, it added that the remaining ones will also be repatriated as part of the nationwide deportation drive of the government.

“Efforts were underway to identify and deport the remaining people."

Sources confirmed that over 95 per cent of the 500,000 illegal immigrants comprised Afghan nationals, who were deported back to their home country.

Pakistan is targeting the deportation of at least 1.7 million illegal immigrants who have been residing in the country for decades.

Majority of the illegal immigrants are Afghan nationals, who fled their home country due to security and safety concerns.

In October 2023, the government gave an ultimatum to all illegal immigrants to leave the country by October 31, warning of a crackdown, arrests, imprisonment and deportation after the deadline ends.

The Pakistan government formally initiated a crackdown after the given deadline lapsed, taking into custody illegal foreign nationals from across the country.

Majority of the arrested foreign nationals have been Afghans, who have been expressed serious reservations over the limited time given to them to leave the country and demanding that they should be allowed to stay in Pakistan as most of them have nothing to go back to.

But the Pakistan government refused to give any relevance to concerns raised by global human rights organisations or the Afghan government and maintained that it would not review its decision as the illegal immigrants and undocumented inflow of immigrants has been used as an umbrella by terrorist groups and their militants to enter into the country and carry out attacks.

Pakistan has maintained that it cannot afford nor is in a position to compromise its national security to house illegal immigrants.