50 Israeli fighter jets dismantled Ali Khamenei's underground bunker: IDF

"Approximately 50 Air Force fighter jets, with precise guidance from the Intelligence Directorate and in cooperation with the Anti-Terrorism Directorate, attacked Ali Khamenei's underground bunker, which was built beneath the leadership complex of the Iranian terrorist regime in the heart of Tehran," read a statement issued by the IDF.

"The underground bunker, built beneath the compound and used as a secure emergency asset for the leader to conduct combat, was eliminated before he could use it in Operation 'Roar of the Harrier.' After Khamenei's assassination, the compound continued to be used by senior Iranian regime officials," it added.