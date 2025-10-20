5 soldiers killed in TTP attack in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR: At least five paramilitary soldiers were killed and nearly a dozen injured on Monday when Taliban militants opened fire on security personnel who were guarding a state-owned gas company's team in northwest Pakistan, according to police.

The militants, belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), opened fire on the soldiers guarding the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) Company’s team near Kot Lalu, in Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

In retaliatory fire by security forces, at least eight militants were killed, police said.

Officials said the militant group was planning to target the gas pipeline project, aimed at providing energy, employment, and essential facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The injured security personnel were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dera Ismail Khan, for medical treatment, officials said.