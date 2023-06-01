5 Palestinians killed, others injured in airstrike on Lebanese city

BEIRUT: Five members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) were reported killed and others injured in an airstrike.

The attack targeted a PFLP site located in the eastern Lebanese town of Qusaya, near the Syrian border, according to the Elnashra news website on Wednesday.

The PFLP issued a statement accusing Israel of launching the air raid to bolster "the image of its deterrence," indicating that two officers with the rank of lieutenant colonel were killed in the raid, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Our war, which is being waged by the axis of resistance, will culminate in a clear victory on the entire Palestinian national soil by raising the flag of liberation over Jerusalem and beyond," the PFLP statement said.

Unnamed sources from Israel have denied involvement in the attack, according to media reports. No official statement has been released by Israel, the Lebanese army, or the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

The PFLP maintains positions along the border between Lebanon and Syria, while also maintaining a military presence in both countries. It has a history of conducting attacks against Israel.

In recent years, Israeli air strikes on Lebanon have been infrequent. However, in April, Israel launched raids in southern Lebanon in response to a barrage of rockets fired at Israel. The rocket attacks resulted in the injury of two Syrian workers and caused some property damage.