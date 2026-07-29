5 Indians held in Thailand for abducting 3 tourists: Report

The five suspects were arrested at a hotel in Bangkok's Khlong Tan area on Tuesday while they were waiting to board an outbound flight, the Bangkok Post reported, citing the police.

The suspects were identified as Avtar Singh (38), Jagjit Singh (38), Rambalak Kumar (24), Sukhbir Singh (37) and Kulra Singh (27).

The suspects told investigators that they were instructed by a Pakistani national, whom they had known through a chat application over the past month, to abduct the three Indian men - all of them tourists.

The alleged mastermind is believed to be based in Dubai and had planned to receive ransom payments in cryptocurrency, according to the report.