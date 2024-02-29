4.9-magnitude quake jolts Japan

TOKYO: A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Japan's Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, the weather agency said on Thursday.

The temblor occurred at 6:35 p.m. local time (0935 GMT) at a depth of 20 km, measuring 4 on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.



The temblor was epicentred off eastern Chiba at a latitude of 35.4 degrees north and a longitude of 140.6 degrees east, Xinhua news agency reported.



As of Thursday evening, four quakes, which were also felt in many parts of Tokyo, have stricken the prefecture during the day, JMA data showed.

No tsunami warning has been issued following the quakes.

