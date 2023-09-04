44 injured, thousands without power as typhoon Haikui slams Taiwan

TAIPEI: At least 44 people were injured and thousands of households were left without power as the powerful typhoon Haikui slammed into Taiwan, authorities said.

Haikui, the first typhoon in four years to directly hit Taiwan, made landfall along the southeastern coastal township of Donghe at about 3:40 p.m. on Sunday after which it storm crossed the island and then left land at 8 p.m., CNN quoted the Central Weather Bureau as saying.

At least 7,113 people across 11 cities and counties were evacuated, according to the Interior Ministry.

State electricity provider Taipower said 48,506 households were without power as of 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

Before making landfall, the storm had packed winds of up to 155 km per hour (96 miles per hour), the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that the capital Taipei was hit by heavy rain.

It also said that the heavy rainfall brought by the storm could trigger flash flooding and landslides, CNN reported.

Local media reports said that 246 flights in and out of Taiwan, mainly on domestic or regional routes, had been delayed or canceled on Sunday evening.