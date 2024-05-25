43 Pakistani nationals to be repatriated from Sri Lankan prisons

ISLAMABAD: The Sri Lankan government will repatriate 43 Pakistani nationals from the island nation's jails after an agreement to facilitate their return was reached between the two countries, according to media reports on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in a meeting with Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner Admiral (Retd) Ravindra Chandra Srivijay Gunaratne on Friday reached an agreement to repatriate the prisoners of the two countries who are languishing in jails, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Both sides discussed issues of mutual interest and the development of bilateral relations during the meeting. They also agreed to increase cooperation in the fields of security and counter-narcotics, the report said.

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry had been working with the Sri Lankan authorities for the past month to bring back the 43 Pakistani prisoners, the report said.

Naqvi, in an announcement later, said arrangements for the return of Pakistani prisoners would be finalised within a few days. The interior minister thanked the Sri Lankan high commissioner for his support in the reparation of the prisoners.

Naqvi said the relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan had been going from strength to strength over the past seven decades.