4 injured in clash at gurdwara in Germany; police launch probe

"Four people sustained minor injuries, including one who suffered a cut," police said in the release issued on Sunday, adding that arrests have been made.

"Because witnesses reported hearing gunshots, special forces were called in. A police helicopter was also deployed for a time,” the release said.

The police, however, have not confirmed the exact cause of the altercation or the nature of the reported gunshots.

Investigations by the criminal police and the public prosecutor's office are ongoing, the release added.