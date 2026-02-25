'35 million people said PM of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement': Trump's new claim

Turning to corruption and alleged fraud, Trump cited Minnesota. “There has been no more stunning example than Minnesota -- where members of the Somali community have pillaged an estimated $19 billion from the American taxpayer,” he said.

On border and homeland security, he accused Democrats of cutting funding. “As we speak, Democrats in this chamber have cut off all funding for the Department of Homeland Security. They have closed the agency responsible for protecting Americans from terrorists and murderers,” he said.

“Tonight, I am demanding the full and immediate restoration of all funding for the Border Security and Homeland Security of the United States.”

He pledged to keep communities safe, saying, “dangerous repeat offenders continue to be released by pro-crime politicians again and again.”

On foreign policy, Trump said, “As President, I will make peace wherever I can -- but I will never hesitate to confront threats to America wherever we must.” He also promised to restore “American security and dominance in the Western Hemisphere,” noting that “large swaths of territory in our region, including large parts of Mexico, have been controlled by murderous drug cartels.”

Closing on a patriotic note, he said, “The Revolution that began in 1776 has not ended -- it still continues, because the flame of Liberty and Independence still burns in the hearts of every American Patriot.”