30 Indian fishermen repatriated from Sri Lanka return home

"30 Indian fishermen were repatriated from Sri Lanka today and are on their way home,” the Indian High Commission here said in a post on X.

According to the Sri Lanka Navy, till April 2026, 15 trawlers and 102 Indian fishermen have been arrested by the Navy.

In 2025, some 346 fishermen had been arrested in 44 trawlers while poaching in Sri Lankan waters, the Navy said.