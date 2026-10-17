3 men sentenced to more than 158 years for the killings of Australian, US surfers in Mexico

Surfing trip ends in tragedy

The Robinson brothers Callum and Jake and their American friend decided to travel to Mexico in late April 2024 to pursue one of their passions, surfing, at a beach in Punta San Jose, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the city of Ensenada in Baja California state.

Unaware of the risks they faced, the three friends decided to camp on the beach on the night of April 27, 2024.

Their attackers confronted them there, shot them dead in the early morning hours and then dumped their bodies into a well more than 15 metres (50 feet) deep. The bodies were found on May 3 after several days of searching.

The Baja California prosecutor's office announced on May 5, 2024, that it had arrested Garcia, known as “el Kekas,” identifying him as the suspected gunman in the killings of the three foreigners.

State authorities said Garcia had a criminal history in Ensenada involving alleged drug dealing, unlawful entry into a home, domestic violence and vehicle theft.

Garcia's former partner, Ary Gisell Silva Raya, and two of his alleged accomplices, Irineo Francisco “N” and Ángel Jesús “N,” were also arrested in the case.

Silva Raya, whom authorities found in possession of a cellphone belonging to one of the victims, agreed to an abbreviated trial and in November was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated robbery with violence and vehicle theft with violence.