3 killed in Israel's military operation in West Bank's Jenin, says Palestine

TEL AVIV: At least three people were killed and 13 others were injured after Israeli forces launched a military operation in Jenin in the northern West Bank overnight Sunday

CNN reported citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in a statement shared on Telegram said it launched an "extensive counterterrorism effort in the area of the city of Jenin and the Jenin Camp," striking "terrorist infrastructure."

Residents in Jenin said that they could hear sounds of explosions and heavy gunfire in the area, CNN reported. A video from the site showed injured Palestinians being taken to Jenin Government Hospital, CNN reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health three people among those injured are critical. Mahmoud al-Saadi, director of the Palestinian Red Crescent in Jenin, said majority of the injuries were "serious" the report said.

The IDF announced that it had hit a joint operational command centre for the Jenin Camp and operatives of the Jenin Brigade. The IDF said, "The operational command centre also served as an advanced observation and reconnaissance centre, a place where armed terrorists would gather before and after terrorist activities," according to CNN.

It further said that the camp was a "site for weapons and explosives" and "hub for coordination among the terrorists." The IDF said that the command centre gave shelter to wanted individuals involved in carrying out terror attacks in the area in recent months, CNN report. Later, the IDF said it had seized explosive devices during the operations carried out in coordination with the Israel Securities Authority (ISA).

In a statement, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the IDF have been "operating against terror hotspots" in Jenin and asserted that "anyone who harms the citizens of Israel, will pay a heavy price," the report said. He said that Israel is closely monitoring the actions of "our enemies and Israel's defense establishment is prepared for every scenario."

The raid comes less than two weeks following an Israeli military carried out a raid on Jenin which sparked a massive firefight, leaving at least five Palestinian dead and dozens injured. The Israeli Defence Forces said eight Israeli troops were injured and successfully evacuated.